Made in America ticket holders "freaking out" after cancellation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the annual Made in America music festival canceled, ticket holders are left wondering why. One would-be attendee is left frustrated as he and a group of his friends search for answers with the Labor Day Weekend concert off.

"We were all kind of just freaking out," Abe Utecht said. "Like, what the heck is going on, you know?"

Utecht of Malvern, Chester County, couldn't wait to see some of the big names at this year's Made in America festival.

"I was very excited," Utecht said. "A lot of people come out of the festival saying it was one of the most fun times they ever had with their friends."

But with it canceled, he's disappointed he won't be able to make those same memories.

"It was going to be a great time to end the summer like a good send-off to start the school year. " Utecht said. "I was definitely looking forward to it all summer."

Businesses like food trucks are losing out too.

"It's a lot of revenue in just a couple of days," Amarildo Bojko of Byz.Empire Food Truck said.

The festival generated more than an estimated $180 million in economic impact for Philadelphia since the concert started in 2012, according to organizers, but it's not just about the revenue. It's a big driver that promotes business too.

"We get to serve so many people that see our name, grab our flyers and stickers," Bojko said.

Now with it canceled, Bojko wants to know why.

So does Utecht.

"I was more confused," Utecht said. "It wasn't very clear so I still don't know why they canceled the entire thing."

Utecht is now hoping organizers can pull off an even better concert on the Parkway next year.