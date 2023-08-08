Watch CBS News
2023 Made in America festival in Philadelphia canceled

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2023 Made in America music festival in Philadelphia has been canceled because of "severe circumstances outside of production control," organizers said.

"Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers," Made in America said in a tweet, "and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience."

Organizers said the festival is expected to return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2024.

Ticket holders for the 2023 festival will be refunded at the point of purchase, organizers said.

