One year after couple's car was stolen on Thanksgiving, Philadelphia police say car theft is down

One year ago, a South Philadelphia couple had their car stolen on Thanksgiving night, but the worst part for them was losing their walker and cane, which were in the back seat.

Lynn and John Petroski's Hyundai Sonata was stolen from right outside their South Philly rowhome, where it was parked in their designated disabled parking spot.

"I was more worried about the cane and the walker than the car, honestly. Worse comes to worst, we could do buses and stuff like that. He can't go anywhere without the cane and the walker," Lynn Petroski said about her husband, John, 77, who lives with a myriad of health issues that require him to use a cane or walker whenever he leaves the house.

CBS News Philadelphia covered their story, and the next day strangers stepped in to help by donating walkers and canes. The Petroskis ended up with more than they needed, so they eventually donated most of the walkers and canes they received.

"Neighbors were incredible," John Petroski said.

Police located the Petroskis' car within days, and they had it repaired by Christmas. Last year more than 20,000 cars were stolen in the city, shattering all previous records. A CBS News Philadelphia investigation found Hyundais and Kias made up over 60% of the stolen vehicles, possibly because of a how-to video that became popular on social media.

"I think bad guys know we're coming to get them, we're doing real good investigations," Lt. Brian Geer with the Philadelphia Police Major Crimes Auto Squad said.

According to police records, 13,803 cars were stolen in 2022, 23,629 were stolen last year, and 14,088 so far this year as of Nov. 17.

The Petroskis say they're thankful for their car and each other, and they're hoping for a much calmer Thanksgiving night this year.