Records show car thefts are skyrocketing in Philadelphia. Police say they lack resources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sonny Smith's brand new Kia was stolen right out front of his home at 5th and York Streets in North Philadelphia.

"I got up that morning, I looked at my camera and did a double look and said, '[expletive], my car is gone,'" Smith said. "I came outside, glass in the street, they stole it."

Later that same day, Smith said he was again in disbelief.

"The kicker is, I got a rental from my insurance company, the same car," Smith said. "My wife and I are watching TV, 12 o'clock at night, those [expletive], damn, they're trying to get that car. I jumped up and said, 'Get my gun.'"

Smith said by the time he got outside, those would-be thieves were gone. This time, without Smith's car -- unlike a day earlier.

Sonny Smith's brand new Kia was stolen right out front of his home.

"Numbers were staggering"

Records and data uncovered by CBS News Philadelphia over a several-week investigation show the number of stolen cars this year has skyrocketed.

The figure is approaching 17,000 -- a number that shatters all previous records.

Capt. Jason Smith of the Philadelphia Police Department's Major Crimes Unit said he had to doublecheck the math.

"The numbers were staggering," he said.

Commanders with the department said there have been improvements in some categories of crime, but not stolen cars.

In 2020, those stolen cars were 26% higher than the year before. In 2021, the number rose by 21%. Last year, there was yet another increase of 36%.

Since January, the number of stolen cars is approaching 40% more than last year.

"I couldn't believe the number of stolen autos I was looking at," Smith said. "This is one of the only crime categories we're losing."

The veteran commander said his detectives picked up on a pattern after a video surfaced on social media last year. It was a literal "how-to" guide to steal a car involving turn-key ignition systems.

Police said it was mostly all Hyundai and Kias makes and models. In fact, Kias and Hyundais account for 62% of all stolen cars in the city.

"The numbers are overwhelming and with these Kias and Hyundais, we are seeing, the majority of our arrests are juveniles -- and again, that's who's on these TikTok videos," Smith said. "That's where they're learning how to steal these vehicles."

Part of the problem

Police said every single day, several dozen cars are stolen.

The 15th District is hit the hardest, which includes the Mayfair section of the city. Auto body shops contacted by CBS News Philadelphia for this investigation called the rate of stolen cars "crazy."

They're swamped with business, but it's not a boom. Mike's Auto Body Shop in the Northeast is backed up by Kia and Hyundai customers.

Manager Jason Luczyszyn said once cars are recovered and brought in for repair, the wait is long.

Parts are the problem.

"They can't tell you if it's been made yet if it's sitting on a boat, if it's in California," Luczyszyn said. "So I can't communicate with the customer if it's talking three weeks or nine weeks -- it's one of those anomalies."

Mike's Auto Body Shop in the Northeast is backed up by Kia and Hyundai customers.

Investigators said of the cars stolen, many are used for joyriding. Police said the majority of the thieves are juveniles.

While investigators claim they recover 80% of stolen cars, they're struggling to solve these cases.

"So far, we've cleared 6% of our stolen autos for arrest," Smith said. "It's just the overall volume of it makes it difficult. Also, we need the technology."

A spokesperson for Hyundai said the motor company has significantly increased its ordering to meet the demand for parts.

"Hyundai is also working directly with the impacted suppliers to facilitate the necessary flow of parts," the statement read. "Generally, the supply of spare parts is based on demand, supplier lead times, and planned reserve stock based on demand and supplier variability."

"It's totally unacceptable"

Smith said the department needs more Automatic License Plate Readers or ALPRs, which is a technology that can pinpoint cars that have been reported stolen.

Police said ALPRs can be mobile, in police units, or installed in fixed locations, like near the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Philadelphia police confirm they only have one working ALPR. Smith said they need more.

CBS News Philadelphia contacted police departments in Atlanta, Baltimore and Los Angeles.

Atlanta has nearly 600 license plate readers. Baltimore has 90. Los Angeles has close to 140.

Democratic Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said the number of stolen cars is out of hand, and more tools are needed.

"It's totally frustrating. We get calls from our constituents around this issue," Johnson said. "It's totally unacceptable and we have to go after those wreaking havoc on the city of Philadelphia. Because of the environment we are living in, we got to put all technology on table."

Philadelphia police said money from gun violence prevention programs will help buy close to 150 ALPRs by the spring.

A request for comment for this investigation was sent to Mayor Jim Kenney's office earlier this month. We did not receive a response.

Hyundai provided this statement to CBS Philadelphia:

"Hyundai is committed to the comprehensive actions we are undertaking to assist customers and communities affected by the persistent theft of certain vehicles not equipped with push-button ignitions and engine immobilizers. Our dealers across the country are maximizing the number of anti-theft software installations that can be performed on a daily basis, contributing to steadily increasing completion rates, which we report to NHTSA weekly. Hyundai recently piloted mobile service centers in Washington, D.C. (Link), St. Louis County, MO (Link) and plans to replicate in additional markets through year-end to further scale and speed installation of the software upgrade. We remain committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products, all of which are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements. Engine immobilizers are now standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced as of November 2021."

The motor company is urging people impacted by theft incidents to visit its website for more information.