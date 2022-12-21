Man wanted for shooting PPA officer arrested: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The suspect wanted in the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer in Frankford has been arrested, police said Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury last week.

Police claim Saulsbury is the man seen in surveillance video near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street on Nov. 25.

Police identified the suspect wanted in the shooting of a PPA enforcement officer as 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury. Philadelphia Police Department

Saulsbury is also a person of interest in a shooting in New York City.

"The victim in New York, when he sees the same thing, he knocks on the door and he quickly draws the gun and fires into the head and neck area of that individual who goes down almost like our parking authority. It's a horrifying video," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said last week. "His actions are clearly out of control. We're very concerned because of his behaviors."

The wounded Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, Tim McKenzie, continues to recover.

In a statement, PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said, "I want to thank and commend the Philadelphia Police Department for their excellent investigative work in apprehending a suspect so quickly. As difficult as the job is for our enforcement officers, their safety continues to be our top priority. Knowing a suspect is now in police custody, is a relief for our whole workforce and our families. While our PEO Tim McKenzie continues to recover and improve, it is now time to let justice take its course."