Police release surveillance video of PPA officer shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hoping you can identify the alleged gunman wanted in the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer in Frankford.
Warning -- the surveillance video above is disturbing.
The video shows him walking up to the officer at Frankford Avenue near Orthodox Street last Friday.
Police say the man then opened fire and critically wounded the officer.
If you have any information about the incident, you're urged to contact police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.