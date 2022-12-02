Man wanted for shooting PPA worker may be tied to NY shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police think a man wanted for shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker may be connected to another crime in New York City.
CBS3 has shown you the pictures of the man wanted for the shooting in Frankford last Friday.
Police claim the same man could be tied to a shooting at a gas station in the Bronx. An employee was shot in the head three days before the PPA worker was shot.
There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
