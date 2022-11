Digital Brief: Nov. 25, 2022 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority attendant was found shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Frankford.

A Parking Enforcement Officer with the PPA was shot while on the job in the city’s Frankford section, Philly Police say.



It happened by Frankford Ave. and Oxford Street @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WqKQfPN7tZ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 25, 2022

Police responded to the scene on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue, around 3:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to Temple hospital.

No word on their condition.