Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for shooting PPA officer identified by police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police ID suspect wanted in Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shooting
Police ID suspect wanted in Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shooting 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in the shooting of a Parking Authority enforcement officer in Frankford. Investigators identified the suspect Wednesday as 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury.

Police claim Saulsbury is the man seen in surveillance video near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street on Nov. 25.

Termaine Saulsbury
Police identified the suspect wanted in the shooting of a PPA enforcement officer as 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury. Philadelphia Police Department

According to police, Saulsbury lives in the 5600 block of Woodland Avenue.

Saulsbury is also a person of interest in a shooting in New York City.

The wounded Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, Tim McKenzie, continues to recover.

There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.  

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 6:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.