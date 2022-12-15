Man wanted for shooting PPA officer identified by police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in the shooting of a Parking Authority enforcement officer in Frankford. Investigators identified the suspect Wednesday as 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury.

Police claim Saulsbury is the man seen in surveillance video near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street on Nov. 25.

Police identified the suspect wanted in the shooting of a PPA enforcement officer as 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury. Philadelphia Police Department

According to police, Saulsbury lives in the 5600 block of Woodland Avenue.

Saulsbury is also a person of interest in a shooting in New York City.

The wounded Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, Tim McKenzie, continues to recover.

There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.