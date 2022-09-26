Watch CBS News
Temple community marches against violence in North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Temple community marches against violence in North Philadelphia
Temple community marches against violence in North Philadelphia 00:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protestors sick of the violence in Philadelphia staged a march Sunday morning through Temple University's campus. That's after a number of high-profile crimes in that area in the past few weeks.

The police association came together with students and volunteers to stand up against violence in their neighborhood.

One of those latest shooting incidents grazed an 8-year old girl in the head and blew out a dorm window on campus.

