Armed robbery, home invasion near Temple campus, 1 targeting student, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An armed robbery and an armed home invasion happened both near Temple University's campus Tuesday night. One of them was targeting a Temple student.

The campus is quiet Wednesday morning but students are likely to be a little on edge as they head to class, especially knowing that no suspects were caught in connection with either of these crimes.

According to police, the home invasion happened on the 1500 block of Sydenham Street, just southwest of campus.

Police say the suspect was hiding behind a fence before they approached a male Temple student.

They say the suspect held a gun to the victim before entering his apartment and stealing several items inside.

Police aren't sure at this time whether the gun was real, fake, or possibly a BB gun.

About a half hour later Tuesday night, police responded to an armed robbery on the other side of campus.

Officers say someone was robbed on the street near 17th and Diamond Streets. They haven't said yet whether that victim was a Temple student as well.

In both cases, police say, the suspects got away.

In both cases, the university issued a Temple alert telling all students to use caution and avoid the area.

Armed robbery - reported at 1519 N Sydenham St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) September 21, 2022

The alert reads: "Armed robbery - reported at 1519 N Sydenham St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding."

Armed robbery - reported at 17th St/Diamond St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) September 21, 2022

The alert reads: "Armed robbery - reported at 17th St/Diamond St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding."