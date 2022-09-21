Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed robbery, home invasion near Temple campus, 1 targeting student, police say

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Armed home invasion targeting Temple student, police say
Armed home invasion targeting Temple student, police say 01:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An armed robbery and an armed home invasion happened both near Temple University's campus Tuesday night. One of them was targeting a Temple student.

The campus is quiet Wednesday morning but students are likely to be a little on edge as they head to class, especially knowing that no suspects were caught in connection with either of these crimes.

According to police, the home invasion happened on the 1500 block of Sydenham Street, just southwest of campus.

Police say the suspect was hiding behind a fence before they approached a male Temple student.

They say the suspect held a gun to the victim before entering his apartment and stealing several items inside.

Police aren't sure at this time whether the gun was real, fake, or possibly a BB gun.

About a half hour later Tuesday night, police responded to an armed robbery on the other side of campus.

Officers say someone was robbed on the street near 17th and Diamond Streets. They haven't said yet whether that victim was a Temple student as well.

In both cases, police say, the suspects got away.

In both cases, the university issued a Temple alert telling all students to use caution and avoid the area.

The alert reads: "Armed robbery - reported at 1519 N Sydenham St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding."

The alert reads: "Armed robbery - reported at 17th St/Diamond St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding."

Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.