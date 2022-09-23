Surveillance video captures shootout in North Philadelphia near Temple that injured 8-year-old girl, man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 8-year-old girl was grazed in the head and a man was shot in the leg Thursday night in North Philadelphia near Temple University. New surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News captured the wild shootout.
The shooting happened at 13th and Jefferson Streets just before 9 p.m..
Police say nearly 50 shots were fired. One bullet shattered a window of a nearby dorm.
The man is in stable condition and the little girl was released from the hospital.
