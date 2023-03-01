Temple students march, protest to demand better safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Temple University made their voices heard during a protest and march to demand better security.

The students highlighted the recent murder of Temple University police officer sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty and laid to rest on Friday.

Many students tell CBS News Philadelphia they feel the university is not protecting students who live off campus.

Temple's student-run newspaper, The Temple News, published a photo on its cover Tuesday of president Jason Wingard and the title reads: Communication Breakdown.

TODAY’S FRONT // VOL. 101, ISSUE 9: Temple University is navigating a series of communication challenges amid safety concerns and a TUGSA strike. pic.twitter.com/9EYrH9sK6o — The Temple News (@TheTempleNews) February 28, 2023

It's a call for action. Dozens of Temple students urge university officials to rev up safety measures after Officer Fitzgerald was killed.

The students made their way in front of Temple University's president's office, calling for action.

"We need a change and we deserve better here at Temple," Nate Weinberg, a sophomore at Temple, said.

Students also spoke about the fact there's been other violent incidents near campus in recent months. In December, a home where students lived was firebombed.

Prior to that, three home invasions happened near campus.

Police say Temple students appeared to be targeted. Josie Lemon was one of them.

"This was an experience that a college student should not have had to experience and it's not OK," Lemon, a junior, said.

And just a few weeks before Officer Fitzgerald was killed, CBS News Philadelphia exposed Wingard fell short on a promise he made in 2021 to beef up police by 50%, following the murder of student Sam Collington near campus.

CBS News Philadelphia found there's now actually fewer campus police officers.

"I was a junior when that happened, I could have stepped away and taken my educational pursuits elsewhere," John Mangan, the founder of Keep Us Safe at Temple University, a non-political student-led movement at the university, said. "I was like, 'No Temple's really reinvesting in safety.' And it was all hogwash, it was all talk, there was no action."

Students want new leadership and better communication from the university about crime in and around campus. They also want more Temple police officers.

Temple released a statement saying:

"Temple University has always had a strong, proud history of peaceful protests, and we support and welcome demonstrations like we saw today. We also share our students' concerns. We have contacted the leaders of Temple Student Government and Keep Us Safe TU to continue a dialogue that included two town halls in the last month reflecting students' concerns in this effort. We look forward to meeting with student leaders later this week. Gun violence is a national scourge destroying the fabric of US society. Our Temple community has not been spared from its wrath. This is a systemic issue and must be solved through a holistic approach. Many of our long-term initiatives have already been outlined. We have also expanded our walking escort system, launched the Best Nest Program, joined the Civic Coalition to Save Lives and we will welcome eight new police officers from the police academy in March. We recognize we have more work ahead of us, and we are ready. As an institution of higher education, our primary goal is educating our students and to do this, we all (city, state, university, partners) have to strive to ensure the safety of this city and our community. We have already been in contact with key stakeholders across both the city and state to expand our action plan, and we will provide an update on that shortly."

Temple said that beginning Wednesday it's enhancing a plan with Philadelphia police to patrol the areas surrounding campus after it was paused in December.