Temple student robbed at gunpoint in off-campus home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple student was among four victims of a Monday morning home invasion and robbery in North Philadelphia, police say.

"This is the third home invasion in the last two weeks and all investigative leads are being explored," a Temple University spokesperson said in a statement.

Two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, near Berks, around 6:18 a.m., forcing the door open.

The men locked four residents in the bathroom while they took several items from the home including a Glock handgun, phones, a tablet, smart watches, a MacBook Pro laptop and the keys to a black Mitsubishi owned by one of the victims.

Both men were clad in all-black clothing, masks and New Balance sneakers. They fled in the Mitsubishi heading northbound on 18th Street.

No one was injured in the incident.

Recently, there have been other home invasions in the area. On November 11, there was a home invasion on the 1300 block of North 15th Street around 7 a.m. Eleven Temple students were in the home at the time.