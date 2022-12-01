Watch CBS News
Sources: Suspect in custody in firebombing near Temple University

By Matt Petrillo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Suspect wanted for arson after fire near Temple University
Suspect wanted for arson after fire near Temple University 01:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in police custody in connection to firebombing a home near Temple University's main campus, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The man, who has not been identified, has not yet been charged in the incident.

Temple University says in a statement to their students that a detective from the Temple University Police Department located the suspect and, after requesting backup, arrested him. The suspect was then turned over to the Philadelphia Police Department and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Students of the university were inside the apartment at the time of the arson. It happened on Cleveland Street near Norris Street on Nov. 15. 

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the alleged suspect exiting a neighboring house, lighting something on fire and then throwing it into the apartment before fleeing.

More information is expected to be released later today.

