Temple community mourns fallen police officer after shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shooting death of Temple Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald has shaken the university's community. Investigators claim Fitzgerald was killed when he tried to stop three people from robbing a convenience store near Temple's campus.

Fitzgerald reportedly fought with the suspect Miles Pfeffer, who police say shot Fitzgerald in the head and tried to rob him after.

Police say Pfeffer then made his way back to a property in rural Bucks County, where he was arrested Sunday morning.

Pfeffer is not eligible for bail and is facing multiple charges.

Meanwhile, many in the Temple community are coming together to remember Fitzgerald.

Students, faculty, and parents will gather at Annenberg Hall near 13th and Diamond Streets on Monday afternoon for a moment of silence in honor of Fitzgerald.

The 31-year-old Fitzgerald was a father of four young kids.

Near North 17th Street and West Montgomery Avenue, where he was shot and killed, is now a growing memorial of flowers, candles and photos of Fitzgerald.

Temple students told CBS Philadelphia they were concerned about their safety off-campus prior to the deadly shooting.

Now, they're even more afraid of the neighborhood near campus.

One student said his parents have asked him to move off-campus and commute from home. His friends are also discussing that.

"The initial reaction was from a lot of parents was, 'we just have to get everyone out of there,' like shut it down," Temple student John Mangan said. "I know I've talked to a lot of alumni and myself included, it doesn't feel the same anymore to say you went to Temple because this place, quite literally, is being run to the ground by the people in charge."

