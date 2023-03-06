Watch CBS News
Local News

Temple faculty union could take no-confidence vote on President Wingard Monday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Temple faculty union could take no-confidence vote on President Wingard Monday
Temple faculty union could take no-confidence vote on President Wingard Monday 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's faculty union could take a no-confidence vote on the school's president as early as Monday

The union held an emergency meeting to talk about president Jason Wingard on Friday.

Some members are upset with how Wingard has dealt with crime and safety issues, especially after the murder of Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald last month.

They also question his handling of a month-long strike by graduate students.

A no-confidence vote is symbolic and does not carry any weight.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 11:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.