Temple faculty union could take no-confidence vote on President Wingard Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's faculty union could take a no-confidence vote on the school's president as early as Monday

The union held an emergency meeting to talk about president Jason Wingard on Friday.

Some members are upset with how Wingard has dealt with crime and safety issues, especially after the murder of Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald last month.

They also question his handling of a month-long strike by graduate students.

A no-confidence vote is symbolic and does not carry any weight.