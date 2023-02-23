Temple faculty holds rally in support of TUGSA strike
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Faculty at Temple University held a rally Thursday in support of graduate student workers who are on strike. It happened on the North Philadelphia campus at Charles Library.
Graduate student workers have been on strike since Jan. 31.
Earlier this week, they turned down a tentative deal with the university.
They are fighting for better pay, healthcare, and working conditions.
