Teen charged with murder in shooting near Mill Dam Park in Mount Holly, New Jersey

Teen charged in deadly shooting near Mill Dam Park in Mount Holly

Teen charged in deadly shooting near Mill Dam Park in Mount Holly

Teen charged in deadly shooting near Mill Dam Park in Mount Holly

A teen has been charged in the deadly shooting of a man near Mill Dam Park in Mount Holly, New Jersey, last month, officials said.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and related offenses, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. The teen was not identified since he's a minor.

The teen is accused of fatally shooting Andre Ross, 25, at Wall and Pine streets near the park on Monday, Sept. 22, prosecutors said.

Ross was shot once in the back and died at the scene, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the teen will be held in Ocean County pending a hearing in Superior Court.