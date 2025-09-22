1 killed in shooting at Mill Dam Park in Mount Holly, New Jersey, officials say

One person died in a shooting at a park in Mount Holly, New Jersey, Monday evening, the Burlington County prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting that happened just before 6 p.m. at Mill Dam Park, according to a Facebook post from the Mount Holly Township Police Department, which is assisting.

Anyone with information should contact the prosecutor's office, Chief Clifford Spencer said in the post.

The park is closed until further notice, the post says.