With sunny days ahead, Hugh Jackman has tips to avoid skin cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With 80-degree temperatures in the forecast, people will be spending more time outside.

Doctors say we need to be careful guarding against skin cancer, and now a big star is joining that chorus.

Sun exposure is the main cause of skin cancer. It strikes millions of people every year, including a big movie star, who's now sharing his diagnosis and warning others to take precautions.

Time for fun in the sun and words of warning and advice from actor Hugh Jackman.

"I've just had two biopsies done," Jackman said. "I just went to my doctor and she just saw the little things could be or could not be the basal cell. And trust me, trust me, trust me. This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It's coming out now."

You’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. And I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. If just one person remembers to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, I’m happy. pic.twitter.com/J1srAzWQt0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 3, 2023

The actor has been treated several times before for skin cancer. Doctors echo Jackman's message: every sunburn counts.

So remember to choose a sunscreen with broad spectrum protection and an SPF of 30 or higher with water resistance.

"When you have a bunch of these sunburns or a bunch of even tanning of the skin, what you have is this cumulative effect that damages those cells to the point where they can start changing," co-chair of the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention Dr. Boris Lushniak said. "And when they start changing, they can develop cancers."

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the time they turn 70. The two most common causes are exposure to the sun's UV rays and tanning beds.

"Put some sunscreen on, you'll still have an incredible time out there," Jackman said. "Alright, please be safe."

In addition to sunscreen, doctors recommend routine skin checks. The ABCs:

A-Look for asymmetric spots

B-Borders that are irregular

C-For color that changes

D-The diameter, is it growing?

E-For evolving, is it changing?

If you find anything suspicious, see a doctor. Like with all cancers, early treatment is critical.

Doctors say in addition to sunscreen, there's now clothing that's treated with UV protection which can be helpful, especially for children.