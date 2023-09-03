Watch CBS News
Stubbs the puppy needs surgery, Social media and the Phillies catcher are rallying around him

By Joe Brandt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A puppy named Stubbs who's missing a paw got a shoutout from the Phillies catcher with the same name. Now social media users are rallying around the pup, who's in need of surgery.

The PSPCA said Stubbs was found with an older dog named Thunder at a home in North Philadelphia. They're not entirely sure how Stubbs lost the paw, but one possible explanation is that it was tangled in the umbilical cord when he was born.

Stubbs can get around OK, but with his paw-less leg being shorter, veterinarians determined that he could experience pain and discomfort in his joints as he grows. The plan is to amputate the limb when he is neutered.

Garrett Stubbs, the Phillies catcher (and pinstripe overalls purchaser) shared a fundraising request on his Instagram story Friday.

"Now it's time to pull together to send him healing thoughts. And, to help us save the next Stubbs," PSPCA wrote on Instagram.

