Philadelphia Phillies wear FOCO pinstripe overalls to begin road trip

Digital Brief: Sept. 1, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Sept. 1, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Sept. 1, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are kicking off a six-game road trip beginning in Milwaukee in style. The Phils wore their FOCO pinstripe overalls on their way to the airport.

Backup catcher and director of fun and games Garrett Stubbs bought the entire team their own set of Phillies overalls.

"Name a more stylish team. We'll wait," the Phillies posted on the social media website X.

name a more stylish team. we'll wait. pic.twitter.com/lEWTKZVMsQ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 31, 2023

The Phillies begin a three-game series against the Brewers on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The Brew Crew are in first place in the NL Central, while the Phils own a 4 1/2 game lead atop the NL wild card race.

Both the Phillies and Brewers have identical records at 74-59.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler will oppose Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta in the series opener.