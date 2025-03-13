For Philadelphia police and fire band, St. Patrick's Day parade a chance to honor the fallen

Philly Police and Fire Pipes and Drums band prepare to honor the fallen at St. Patrick's Day Parade

Thousands of Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day parade-goers will watch as the marchers, Irish dancers, and bands make their way down the Ben Franklin Parkway on Sunday. While participating in the parade is a highlight for many people, the reason one group exists in the first place is much more heartfelt.

In Northeast Philadelphia, weekly band practice is underway for the Philadelphia Police and Fire Pipes and Drums band.

"It's one of the most honorable outfits associated with the police and fire departments," Anthony Boyle, a retired Philadelphia police chief inspector, said.

CBS News Philadelphia

The band was organized in 1996, according to Boyle, and has one primary mission.

"To show honor to our fallen, and that's the sole reason we exist," Boyle said.

These very same pipes and drums echo at funerals for fallen police officers and firefighters. Displayed on those drums is an Irish battle cry, "Faugh a Ballagh," which means "clear the way."

Boyle, who has been with the Pipes and Drums since 2012, serves as a drum major, calling the tunes and leading the march.

"Once a cop or a fireman, you don't lose it," Boyle said. "We're a family from cradle to grave."

CBS News Philadelphia

That family includes bagpipers like Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Busa.

Busa has been with the group for 13 years. His favorite assignments are police and fire graduations, promotion ceremonies and this time of year, taking part in parades. He calls it the band's "fun time."

The Pipes and Drums has performed as far away as Ireland. At this year's Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade, the band will pipe ahead of Philadelphia Fire Department Local 22.

Busa encourages others to get involved with the Pipes and Drums.

"We aren't going to be able to do what we do in 5-10 years without more members," Busa said. "We'll teach you everything. There is no experience needed."

Fire paramedic Adam Wojnicki knows that firsthand. He joined the Pipes and Drums in 2004.

"I never played a lick of music, I cannot keep a beat, totally clueless when it comes to music," Wojnicki said.

Late Pipe Major John Lonergan taught Wojnicki and many others in the group how to play the bagpipes.

"At the time, I was in an ambulance 24/7," Wojnicki said. "My poor partner, I'm not going to mention by name, he knows who he is, had to endure hours of me playing in the front seat of the medic unit in between calls. It was rough."

But Wojnicki persevered.

A memorial to Lonergan hangs next to a tribute wall of deceased Pipe and Drum members. This bond can never be broken, as this band remembers its mission: to honor the fallen.