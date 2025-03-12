For organizers of Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade, preparing the celebration is a family tradition

Each year, Philadelphia's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrates Irish heritage and culture. And even though there are a few changes in store for 2025, the upcoming celebration is set to bring together old and new friends and toast traditions with family and friends.

"The whole East Coast of the America, as you know, has a lot of Irish connections," said Dublin Airport Police Officer Barry Nevin. "Philadelphia is certainly one of them."

That's why Nevin and 15 of his colleagues are traveling from Ireland to march in the 2025 parade.

"What we are looking for, really, is to rekindle our friendships with the colleagues and friends we met back in 2017."

That's when Nevin last marched in the parade, and the year he made a stop at an iconic Philly landmark.

"The cops who were driving us around said, 'You can't leave Philadelphia without seeing the Rocky Statue and the steps of the movie,'" said Nevin.

"This is like a great big field trip for the Dublin Police," said Colin Bradley, this year's parade director. "They get to come to Philadelphia, have a great time with one another."

He said the parade will step off from its traditional spot at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. However, the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps near the Rocky Statue will take center stage when the parade takes a detour before heading to the finish line for this year's celebration.

"There's construction going on at Independence Hall, so we're not able to have it there. But, we're very thrilled to be able to be at the Art Museum, which is such an iconic spot in Philadelphia."

CBS News Philadelphia

As the son of a former parade director, Bradley said he carries on a community tradition – and a family one too.

"It's Christmas in the Bradley household this time of year."

Bradley sees the parade as a way to teach both kids and grown-ups about Irish culture and the power of diversity.

"And beyond just educating them on Irish culture, I think that it opens their mind to many other cultures in the world, too," he said.