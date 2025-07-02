Historic Black church in Newark, Delaware, finds pieces of its history while rebuilding after crash

Six months after a stolen car crashed into St. John African Methodist Church for the second time in just half a year, the historic Black congregation in Newark, Delaware, is rebuilding and uncovering powerful pieces of its past.

Construction crews at the 19th-century church in New Castle County are working hard to restore the structure. Founded in 1848, it is the oldest African Methodist church in Newark.

"Since we are a historic church and the structure is from the 1800s, we have to come up to 21st-century code standards," said Pastor Blaine Hackett.

File

The impact in January left a gaping hole in the sanctuary. But with the support of the local community, which raised $18,000 toward the $350,000 renovation, the church is rising from the rubble.

"We're still hopeful God is going to restore and continue to rebuild us, not just the building, but as a body of Christ," Hackett added.

As workers began reconstruction, they made an unexpected and moving discovery: a time capsule hidden behind a cornerstone, dating back to 1960.

Inside the capsule, which consisted of a brittle metal box, was a handwritten list of every pastor, trustee and exhorter in the church's history. There was also a Bible and Book of Discipline.

CBS News Philadelphia

But that wasn't all. Crews also found the church's original wooden sign during demolition.

"It's like we found the holy grail," Hackett said.

Inspired by the find, the church plans to preserve this moment for future generations by creating a new time capsule — one that reflects not just a physical rebuild but also the strength and faith of the community.

"We want the history of this church, the history of this community, even the history of Newark, to continue for years to come," said Robert Anderson Sr., president of the board of trustees of St. John AM Church.