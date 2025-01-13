Newark, Delaware, pastor vows to rebuild after car crashes into historic Black church

Cleanup underway after car crashes into historic Black church in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Cleanup is underway after a driver in a stolen car crashed into a historic Black church in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened at St. John African Methodist Church at the intersection of New London Road and Hillside Road early Monday morning. Pastor Blaine Hackett said this is the second time this has happened in five months.

"Just unbelievable," Hackett said. "Unbelievable, but I do believe God is still in control and we still will be restored and made whole again here. We're the oldest African Methodist church here in the city of Newark. We was the first Black church here in the city of Newark."

Before the crash, officers tried to pull the driver over for trespassing at a nearby car dealership, but the driver sped off, according to Newark Police Lt. Greg D'Elia.

"It's horrible because I know the pastor there," D'Elia said. "I've been to worship services at the church, as part of a bunch of our community outreach stuff. I feel for the people who worship there."

The driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital with injuries.