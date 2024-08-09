Driver flees scene after speeding, crashing into church in Newark, Delaware

Building partially collapses in Crescentville; Philadelphia area preps for Debby | Digital Brief

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A driver fled the scene after crashing into a church in Newark, Delaware, while speeding early Friday morning, according to police. It happened at the St. John AM Church at the corner of New London and Hillside roads.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. when the driver was speeding westbound on West Cleveland Avenue.

According to investigators, the driver left the roadway and struck the church as they were driving west through the intersection of West Cleveland Avenue/Hillside and New London roads.

The department posted a picture showing a red car that had plunged into the side of the building.

Newark Police Department

Police said the driver then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Newark police do not have a description of the driver. Police did not say if there were any injuries. They said representatives from the church and the City of Newark Building Department responded to the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash or driver to contact Sgt. T. Maiura at (302) 366-7100 x. 3423 or tmaiura@newark.de.us.