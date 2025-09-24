New mural unveiled at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for Suicide Prevention Month

A new mural was unveiled Wednesday morning at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Artist James Burns created the mural called "Embracing the Light" to promote community wellness, particularly in the realm of mental health.

"Embracing the Light" was a two-year project focused on suicide awareness and helping those whose lives have been affected by suicide. It was dedicated on Wednesday as part of September's Suicide Prevention Month.

CBS News Philadelphia

"The mural not only transforms the exterior but invites the essential conversations about mental health for young people and their families," Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, said.

The mural is outside of the emergency room at St. Christopher's for Children in North Philadelphia.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.