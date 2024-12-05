SS United States could come close to striking Walt Whitman Bridge during move from Philadelphia, sources say

On Thursday, no visitors were stopping by to get a look at the SS United States.

The 900-foot-long vessel was supposed to be out of Philadelphia's Pier 82 nearly a month ago, but the exit was halted due to storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

CBS News Philadelphia has now learned that there's new concern about moving the massive ocean liner. Those concerns include fears the ship could strike one of the bridges over the Delaware River.

And questions over its condition have set off alarms with the Coast Guard. Sources say the federal agency is now analyzing the ship to make sure it would be able to make the voyage to Alabama, where it will be prepped for sinking.

It will eventually be sunk off the coast of Destin, Florida, to become the world's largest artificial reef.

The Coast Guard would only say they are waiting for more documentation from Okaloosa County, which purchased the ship in October for more than $10 million.

The Delaware River Port Authority, which operates and maintains the bridges, said in a statement in part: "At this time, we have not been informed of any changes to the previously established clearances or received notice of differences that could affect our bridges."

Sources say the height of the ship's twin stacks comes within several feet of the Walt Whitman.

PhilaPort, the agency responsible for the port, did not respond to our requests for comment.

Okaloosa County officials told CBS Philadelphia they do not have a new date to move the vessel.

An attorney for the operators of Pier 82 said the county will be assessed a $100,000 penalty if the ship is still in Philly after Dec. 13.

The SS United States has been at Pier 82 since 1996. Ever since, there have been grand plans for the vessel but nothing ever worked out.

Attorneys for the pier say a new deadline of Jan. 31 is now set.