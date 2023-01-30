Watch CBS News
Southwest adds Super Bowl flights from Philly to Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are lucky enough to get a ticket for the Super Bowl LVII, you still have to get there. Southwest Airlines has you covered.

The carrier announced more non-stop flights to Phoenix for fans flying to the game.

Days leading up to the big game, Southwest's schedule shows two non-stop flights and ten different itineraries from Philadelphia to Phoenix.

Southwest also added more flights to help fans get home after the Super Bowl.

We also got word about discounted flights through AAA and others.

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 5:54 AM

