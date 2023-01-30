Southwest adds Super Bowl flights from Philly to Phoenix
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are lucky enough to get a ticket for the Super Bowl LVII, you still have to get there. Southwest Airlines has you covered.
The carrier announced more non-stop flights to Phoenix for fans flying to the game.
Days leading up to the big game, Southwest's schedule shows two non-stop flights and ten different itineraries from Philadelphia to Phoenix.
Southwest also added more flights to help fans get home after the Super Bowl.
We also got word about discounted flights through AAA and others.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.