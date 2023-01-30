Eagles fans heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII? We got you.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fly Eagles Fly! The Eagles are making their way to Super Bowl LVII after a win against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7.

Their opponent is still unknown as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday as well, fans are already on the hunt for deals on flights and hotels to the Grand Canyon state in February.

Depending on the airline, day and time or travel, according to AAA, flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix range from $500-$1,000. It's recommended to book hotels and rental cars now and look into full refundable rates while fully understanding cancellation policies.

Fans can save some money by flying out of another airport such as Pittsburgh, or out of state such as New York.

AAA says members can get discounted game day tickets through AAA Tickets.

Looking to find cheap flights? Kayak, Skyscanner, Expedia, Momondo are few sites to start besides looking directly at the top airline websites.