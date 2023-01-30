How to get Eagles' Super Bowl LVII tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Birds fans are celebrating the Eagles heading to the Super Bowl in February, and some can start buying tickets and packages to the big game.

Who the Eagles will be playing against is still unknown at this time but tickets to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale are live with the Philadelphia Eagles and On Location.

The Eagles Fan Hospitality with the official ticket and pregame experience starts at $4,973.50 and the Eagles Fan Travel, which is the official travel package, starts at $8,145 per person and includes a game ticket. Ticketless packages start at $2,180 per person.

