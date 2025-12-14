Winter Storm Warning in effect as measurable snow falls in Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across the Philadelphia region until early Sunday morning.

Through midnight, we'll see scattered to widespread precipitation moving in and transitions to all snow. South Jersey and the Shore will transition last. Snow continues through early Sunday morning with the heaviest snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Snow maps show South Jersey, Philadelphia with highest snow totals

Our entire region is under a winter weather advisory. The alert is set to end in the Philadelphia area at 1 p.m. Sunday.

These areas are also under a winter storm warning:

Gloucester County;

Camden County;

Burlington County;

Delaware County;

Philadelphia;

Parts of Chester, Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Snow totals have been upped to 3-5" for entire area except the Lehigh Valley with 2-4" and the Poconos with 1-3."

The snow will end pretty quickly from west to east starting between 6 and 7 a.m. for the Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks, Montgomery, Chester counties. Snow for Philly and the I-95 corridor is set to end between 7 and 9 a.m. and the Jersey shore closely behind.

NEXT big weather change

Monday will be a bitterly cold day with highs only around 30 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the teens and low twenties all day. After about 60 hours below freezing the mercury will briefly climb above freezing Tuesday afternoon before dropping back into the 20s Tuesday night.

By Wednesday more mild air will finally return to the region with high temperatures Wednesday afternoon reach into the low-middle 40s. Temperatures warm even more into Thursday with highs in the low-middle 50s. This will be the warmest day since the day before Thanksgiving when Philadelphia had a high temperature of 63 degrees.

The warmer than normal temperatures will be short-lived, however, as a cold front approaches from the west Thursday night. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of this front and may hang around into the morning hours on Friday. Once the cold front moves through and the rain tapers off temperatures will drop through most of the day Friday.

Friday morning will start in the upper 40s, but cool into the low 40s through the afternoon.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning snow. High 31, Low 28.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for arctic cold. High 31. Low 18.

Tuesday: Above freezing. High 35, Low 21.

Wednesday: Not as cold. High 46, Low 27.

Thursday: Mild and late rain. High 53, Low 28.

Friday: Morning shower. High 48, Low 42.

Saturday: Clouds showers. High 44, Low 27.

