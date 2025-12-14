How much snow did the Philadelphia area get? Here's a look at snow totals so far

The snow is still falling across the Delaware Valley Sunday morning, but many areas are waking up to multiple inches of snow already on the ground.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for the Philadelphia area and parts of Chester, Bucks and Montgomery counties, along with Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties in New Jersey.

Here's a look at some of the snow totals around the region so far.

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia International Airport: 1.3"

Lehigh Township: 8"

West Caln: 7.1"

Nazareth: 5.3"

Chesterbrook: 5"

Narberth: 5"

Harleysville: 6"

Pennsylvania snow totals as of 8:30 a.m. CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania suburbs:

East Nantmeal Township: 7.5"

New Hanover: 6.6"

Fleetwood: 5.2"

King of Prussia: 5.2"

N. Catasauqua: 6.6"

Snow totals in the Philadelphia suburbs CBS Philadelphia

South Jersey and the Shore

Wrightstown: 3"

Pennsville: 3.5"

Mercerville: 5.3"

Toms River: 4"

Burlington: 3.1"

Rancoras: 3.4"

South Jersey and the Shore snow totals CBS Philadelphia

Snow impacting flights at Philadelphia International Airport

Dozens of flights at Philadelphia International Airport are canceled or delayed Sunday. In an X post, PHL Airport said travelers flying in and out of the airport should check with their airlines for the latest information.

According to FlightAware, nearly 50 flights are delayed at PHL as of 8:30 a.m. and five flights are canceled.

PennDOT reduces speeds on several highways due to winter storm

PennDOT is temporarily reducing speeds on several highways in the Philadelphia area due to the ongoing winter storm.

Speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways:

Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676

U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422

State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309

Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

Interstate 380 in Monroe County

PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions on I-78, US 22 and PA Route 33.

Anyone who doesn't have to drive Sunday is urged to stay off the roads. If you do have to drive, you can check on your route and any possible delays at 511pa.com.