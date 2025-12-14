School closings, delayed openings in Philadelphia area: December 15, 2025

Several inches of snow fell across the Philadelphia region Sunday as a winter storm moved through the Delaware Valley.

The snow has moved out of the region, but now temperatures will drop overnight into Monday and potentially create icy conditions on the roads.

Monday is set to be our coldest day yet. Highs will only be 30 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the teens and low 20s all day.

Here's a list of schools in our region closed or opening late Monday.