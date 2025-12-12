Snow preps underway in Philadelphia and New Jersey: "The panic has not set in yet"

The Philadelphia region is expected to see its first measurable snow since February this weekend, and South Jersey could see some of the highest totals.

Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township is all decked out for Christmas. The only thing missing is a little coating of snow, but Mother Nature could lend a hand this weekend.

South Jerseyans are preparing for what could be a significant winter blast.

Winter weather prep is happening at Westmont Ace Hardware. The region is preparing for 2 to 4 inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The hardware store was busy on Friday, but owner Bill Getzinger said the rush wasn't on just yet.

"The panic has not set in yet," Getzinger said. "The pet-safe ice melter is the No. 1 seller by far. And then shovels and sleds."

Still, people loaded up before the first flakes fell.

Todd Campbell of Haddonfield grabbed some salt and a replacement for his old, broken shovel.

"Just trying to get stuff in before it happens. I have to get some work done this weekend," Campbell said, "so I figured I'd better get out early."

Road crews were also out prepping for the storm. New Jersey Department of Transportation trucks were putting down brine on Route 30 in Camden County on Friday morning. Officials said crews will start at 7 p.m. Saturday to lay down more salt.

This weekend could also mark the most snow the area has seen in several winters. It's something that has Denise from Westmont excited.

"I could go for a good foot and a half," she said. "As long as it melts within a week.

Getzinger said he expects a bigger run on snow supplies Friday night and Saturday. He said the store has a warehouse stocked and ready, which it's built up over the last few winters.