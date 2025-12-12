Breezy and sunny Friday in Philadelphia region before snow this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and puffy coats. Remind your teenager that a lightweight hoodie won't cut it.

We end the week with mostly sunny skies and more of the same raw, cold conditions on Friday in the Philadelphia region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Our NEXT big weather change

Weekend SNOW! A trough will drop out of Canada, ushering in an Arctic front and a rapidly developing area of low pressure that will cross our area.

Light snow will begin to develop Saturday after 7 p.m. There may be some cold rain or a mix at the onset.

The snow increases late Saturday night and tapers off Sunday mid-morning. The final snow amounts will be dependent on where the low pressure develops.

Snow totals will likely run between 1 and 3 inches with higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible should the low track farther north.

Bonus big change

Our coldest push of Arctic air arrives on northwest winds behind the storm on Sunday.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s and winds will create a feel-like in the teens and single digits through Monday.

Looking ahead

We slowly warm after Monday with the first temperature above average and the first 50s since before Thanksgiving arriving by Friday. Reminder: We are still in fall — it's not winter yet. The winter solstice begins Dec. 21, a week from Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 37, Low 26.

Saturday: Snow at night. High 43, Low 26.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning snow. High 32, Low 31.

Monday: Arctic blast. High 30. Low 18.

Tuesday: Bitter cold. High 35, Low 21.

Wednesday: Not as cold. High 45, Low 25.

Thursday: Mild. High 52, Low 35.

