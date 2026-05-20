Philadelphia dental clinic Smiles at Rittenhouse Square closed, patients should test for hepatitis and HIV

Health officials in Philadelphia have shut down a Center City dental clinic and are urging former patients to get tested after possible exposure to the diseases Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said it suspended the license of the practicing dentist at Smiles at Rittenhouse Square, also known as Smiles on the Square, due to unsanitary conditions.

The practice is now closed due to the dentist's suspension.

The department is now working with the clinic to get a list of patients who visited between April 2025 and May 2026. Those patients will be contacted via mail about the situation and will be recommended to get tested. There will also be a letter to take to their healthcare provider explaining the situation.

The city health department says it will work with the clinic staff to address infection control methods and provide re-education. The clinic won't be able to reopen until the department's satisfied that all unsafe practices have been addressed — and the dentist's license has been reinstated.

The Pennsylvania Department of State is conducting a separate investigation into the business.

A hotline has been set up for former patients with questions about possible exposure. Those patients should call 215-685-5488 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.