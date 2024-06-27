Small plane goes off runway at Newark Airport, flights delayed, FAA says

Substantial delays at Newark Airport after small plane goes off runway Substantial delays at Newark Airport after small plane goes off runway 01:17

NEWARK, N.J. -- A small plane went off the runway after landing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday, causing substantial delays for travelers flying into and out of New Jersey.

Video of the scene shows emergency vehicles surrounding the plane on the runway and commercial jets taxiing in the background. On average, flights are delayed by 95 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said it "has temporarily paused some flights into Newark Liberty International Airport because a private Embraer business jet went off the runway after landing. That resulted in the closure of the runway, which reduces the airport's arrival capacity."

Plane's wing was damaged after landing

"One wing of a private aircraft was damaged after landing at Newark Liberty International Airport around 1:50 p.m. A pilot and one passenger were on board; no injuries were reported. The runway will remain closed for an investigation into the incident. Flight arrivals and departures at Newark may be delayed during the investigation," according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.

A message on the airport's website warned travelers, "Flights into and out of #EWR [are] experiencing delays. Contact your airline for flight status."

Click here for real-time flight updates.