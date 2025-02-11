Sixers Stixers drumline performing at 2025 NBA All-Star weekend

One of Philadelphia's most recognizable drumlines is heading west to San Francisco, California for the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend.

The 76ers' official drumline the Sixers Stixers will represent Philadelphia at the three-day event, which draws some of basketball's biggest stars and celebrity fans.

Speaking from Philadelphia International Airport, director Antoine Mapp said being invited to perform during All-Star Weekend is a career highlight.

"We are a community drill team first. To be the community drill team, this is not common. This is monumental to be around the biggest stars in the world, " Mapp said.

Kids practicing with the Sixers Stixers drumline CBS Philadelphia

Mapp, along with his crew, unloaded their equipment around 4 a.m. Tuesday, just in time time to catch their flight to headed to the West Coast.

The group said once they land, they'll head right to practice.

"I'm ecstatic," said band member Anthony Lynch, who's excited for his first trip to the City by the Bay. "Never been out there. First time, the opportunity to do something that's never been done in the All-Star games," Lynch said.

This weekend's festivities take place inside the Bay Area's Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

The band will perform at the HBCU Classic, Saturday's All-Star game and Sunday's celebrity game.

While the drum squad usually performs with the West Powelton Steppers, the group traveling to California is a bit smaller than usual. But they're still prepared to rock the crowd in a big way.

Johnny Hall, Sixers Stixers band member CBS Philadelphia

Johnny Hall, one of the Sixers Stixers' original members, has been playing with the prominent drumline for 34 years.

"We've been trying to get there our second and third season, and we finally get to go," Hall said.

The Sixers Stixers will miss Friday's Eagles Super Bowl parade, but said they're excited to bring Brotherly Love to the Bay Area.