From West Philadelphia to the Wells Fargo Center, Sixers Stixers drumline gives kids a path forward

How the Sixers Stixers drumline is giving Philadelphia's kids a path forward

How the Sixers Stixers drumline is giving Philadelphia's kids a path forward

How the Sixers Stixers drumline is giving Philadelphia's kids a path forward

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Head to the Wells Fargo Center for a Philadelphia Sixers home game, and you'll find one of the city's most recognizable drumlines.

Known for hyping up the crowd before, during and after each home game, director Antoine Mapp is the heart of the Sixers Stixers ensemble.

Antoine Mapp CBS Philadelphia

"I pray every single time before I go on the floor. 'God I can't believe I'm here.'" Antoine said.

Antoine humbly drums to change the lives of young people. As he explains it, "putting drumsticks in people's hands so they won't put guns in them."

This has been Antoine's mission for nearly 33 years, "to show them that anything can be done," Antoine said.

Those are the same inspiring words Antoine's late grandmother, Elsie Wise, spoke to four teenage girls who needed guidance.

Elsie Wise Antoine Mapp

"They were getting into fights and in trouble. Around here, there's nowhere to have any kind of activity for the kids," Antoine said.

As a kid himself, Antoine wasn't too far behind a similar path.

In an effort to keep the city's youth out of trouble, Wise created the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad, where they still practice to this day inside Paul Robeson High School.

In 2012, everything changed. During the grand opening of Xfinity Live, the drum squad came face to face with the Philadelphia Eagles Drumline.

A year later, the 76ers reached out and made the group of West Philly kids the team's official drumline.

"For 23 years there was no money ever being generated. Once I signed with the Sixers it changed my life. To the point I'm able to change their lives," Antoine said.

"The motto is 'I pay you to save you.' Each kid gets paid for every performance they do," Antoine said.

Kids practicing with the Sixers Stixers drumline CBS Philadelphia

The Sixers Stixers still also go by the West Powelton Steppers. The dance team joins the drumline twice a year, front and center.

"I'm going to continue the journey and continue to do what you set forth to do to save this community to save these kids," Antoine said.