Veteran forward Nicolas Batum won't return to Philadelphia 76ers, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veteran forward Nicolas Batum won't be returning to the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2024-25 season, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Batum, who will turn 36 in December, played a solid role on the Sixers in the 2023-24 season after landing in Philly as a part of the James Harden trade. Batum has been mulling retirement, but it's unknown why he won't be returning to Philadelphia as of Sunday night.

Nicolas Batum #40 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after a play against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 2, 2024 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Batum was the player who had the most impact on Philadelphia's success acquired in the Harden deal. He was able to serve as the team's ideal glue guy, make hustle plays and do the team's dirty work.

Batum played 57 games in the regular season with the Sixers, including 38 starts. He averaged 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and shot 39% on 3-pointers.

Batum had the performance of his life in the NBA Play-In Tournament win against the Miami Heat to help the Sixers earn a spot in the playoffs before falling in six games to the New York Knicks.

So far in free agency, the Sixers have been active by agreeing to deals with Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon. They're also set to speak with four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.