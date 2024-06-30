Veteran guard Eric Gordon agrees to deal with Philadelphia 76ers, report says

Philadelphia 76ers had Jared McCain "as a top-10 player" in 2024 NBA draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a deal with veteran guard Eric Gordon, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Sunday.

Gordon's contract will be one year on the veteran minimum, according to Charania.

Gordon, 35, spent last season with the Phoenix Suns. He played 68 games, including 24 starts, and averaged 11.0 points and shot 37.8% on 3-pointers on about six attempts per game.

Gordon has a previous relationship with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey from their time with the Houston Rockets.

Gordon played with the Rockets for seven seasons from 2016-22 and won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in the 2016-17 season.

Gordon isn't the first former Rocket Morey has brought into Philadelphia during his time with the Sixers.

Before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Morey landed former Rocket James Harden in a trade package with the Nets that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.

Later that year, Morey signed former Rockets P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in the offseason.

The Sixers have been pretty active early into the negotiating period of NBA free agency.

Earlier on Sunday, the team agreed to a deal with former Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond, who played briefly with the Sixers in the 2021-22 season.