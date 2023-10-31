76ers' James Harden traded to Los Angeles Clippers: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers' James Harden finally has his wish - he's being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, The Athletic reports.

In return for Harden, the Sixers are getting Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris Sr. and multiple draft picks.

Philly is also sending P.J. Tucker to Los Angeles.

One of the picks the Sixers will receive includes a 2028 first-rounder, along with two second-round picks and a pick swap with LA. A third team is set to give the Sixers an additional first-round draft pick in the furture.

Harden, 34, has not yet played this season.

CBS News Philadelphia's Pat Gallen previously reported Harden opted into his $35.6 million contract in June in order for he and the Sixers to work on a trade out of Philadelphia.

When that trade hadn't materialized by August, Harden publicly called Daryl Morey, the Sixers' president of basketball operations, a "liar" at an event in China. Harden was later fined $100,000 for the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.