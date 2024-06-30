76ers among teams to have discussions with Klay Thompson entering 2024 NBA free agency, report says

Philadelphia 76ers had Jared McCain "as a top-10 player" in 2024 NBA draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams Klay Thompson will have discussions with entering 2024 NBA free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Klay Thompson plans to have discussions with the Mavericks, Lakers, Clippers and 76ers in the opening hours of free agency, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2024

Thompson will also speak with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN.

Thompson, a four-time NBA champion, is set to leave the Warriors after 13 years with the team. He's also a five-time All-Star and earned All-NBA honors twice.

Thompson, 34, is coming off a down year with the Warriors. He averaged 17.9 points, which was the third-lowest of his career. It was also only the second time in his career that he shot below 40% on 3-pointers.

Thompson missed two full seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21 with catastrophic injuries to his knee and Achilles and has struggled to be the player he was on Warriors teams that were yearly championship contenders. He was also benched in key late-game moments last season and forced to come off the bench at times in the 2023-24 season.

The Sixers have been active so far in free agency by agreeing to contracts with former Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond and former Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon.