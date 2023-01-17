Watch CBS News
Sirianni, Hurts to discuss playoff preps for Giants

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be an NFC East showdown to kick off the Eagles' playoff run. 

The Eagles are preparing to host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs

Nick Sirianni will break down how his team is preparing to play a rival for the third time. We will also hear from quarterback Jalen Hurts. 

Sirianni's briefing is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts to speak to with the media
  • When: Tuesday, Jan. 17
  • Time: Sirianni is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. but the time for Hurts' briefing is TBD
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
