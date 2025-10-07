Person shot in Winslow Township, New Jersey, police say

A person was shot in Winslow Township, New Jersey, Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of New Brooklyn Park near Sicklerville and Cedarbrook roads, according to police.

Police said a medical helicopter was called to the scene for the person who was shot.

Multiple shell casings were found through the parking lot of New Brooklyn Park, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting isn't known at this time.