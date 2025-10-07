Watch CBS News
Local News

Person shot in Winslow Township, New Jersey, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A person was shot in Winslow Township, New Jersey, Tuesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of New Brooklyn Park near Sicklerville and Cedarbrook roads, according to police. 

Police said a medical helicopter was called to the scene for the person who was shot. 

Multiple shell casings were found through the parking lot of New Brooklyn Park, police said. 

So far, no arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting isn't known at this time.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue