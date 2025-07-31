Man charged with attempted murder in Philadelphia shooting that injured multiple people

A 33-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in a Philadelphia shooting that injured three other people on Sunday, police said.

Police said on Thursday that Shomari Betancourt was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses in the shooting that happened at the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Stokley Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Betancourt was also injured in the shooting. Police said he was taken into custody on Sunday after he arrived at Nazareth Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was detained because of an active warrant for domestic assault, according to police.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the head and was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 23-year-old man was shot in his right leg and was placed in stable condition.

The third victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the face, police said. He arrived at Roxborough Memorial Hospital at around 6:15 a.m.

The shooting was among several in Philadelphia over the weekend, when three people were killed and 15 others were wounded in shootings from Friday to Sunday.

On Wednesday, five more people were shot outside a West Philadelphia rec center crowded with kids. Police are searching for multiple suspects in the shooting.