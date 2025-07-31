West Philadelphia community reeling after shooting outside Christy Rec Center pool

The West Philadelphia community is reeling after a shooting outside Christy Rec Center injured two children, two teens and a city worker on Wednesday.

Philadelphia police detectives were back out at the scene looking for additional evidence on Thursday and trying to find out the identity of whoever opened fire, hitting five people.

Lorna Palmer, of West Philly, said while she has hope, she described the shooting down the block in the middle of a blistering late July afternoon as "distressing."

"It's the violence," Palmer said. "Lack of leadership. Lack of education. Lack of role models."

Palmer's family has owned a home in West Philly since the 1960s. She said the sounds of gunfire are sadly familiar.

"When I was younger, and the old people said to pray for the young people, it is serious," she said from the colorful green garden of the home. "It's really serious now."

Police sources said Thursday they're making steady progress identifying the shooter seen in surveillance video released Wednesday night.

Ron, who declined to provide his last name, said he's alarmed for the children. Their pool had finally opened for the season earlier in the day before the shooting.

"They need to beef the security up because it's a nice neighborhood," Ron said. "The kids should have the time to grow up around here and have fun like we did."

Investigators told CBS News Philadelphia the suspected shooter had been near 56th and Christian streets earlier Wednesday, and was involved in a fight.

At around 4 p.m., the shooter returned armed with a 9-millimeter handgun.

At least one victim, a teenager, remains in critical condition.

Surveillance video shows the suspects wanted in the shooting outside Christy Rec Center that injured five people, including two children. Philadelphia Police Department

A spokesperson for the city's Parks and Recreation Department confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia all cameras at Christy Rec Center were operating normally, with five additional cameras on the way. The video is essential in cracking the case, according to police.

Meanwhile, away from her peaceful garden, Palmer doesn't paint a pretty picture of her neighborhood.

"I expect more violence and more gunshots," Palmer said. "I don't know ... it's so sad. I stay here very little."

Philadelphia police sources said they've received lots of tips about the shooting.

If you have any information to help them in the case, you're asked to call 215-686-TIPS.